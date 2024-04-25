Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Atos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEXAY remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Atos Company Profile
