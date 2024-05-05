Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,533. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.