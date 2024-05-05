iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Reduced by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,703,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

