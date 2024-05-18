Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 273,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,300 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $46,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 4,092,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,675. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

