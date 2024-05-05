Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 2,262,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

