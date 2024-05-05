M&T Bank Corp Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,297,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Halliburton stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,928. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.