Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.39. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.