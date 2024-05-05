Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $799.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $789.00 to $799.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $707.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,973. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $678.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $5,161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 96.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

