L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in April

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of AIQUY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,456. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

