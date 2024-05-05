LSV Asset Management Sells 62,095 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.61% of HF Sinclair worth $260,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

DINO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 1,688,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

