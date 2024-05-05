Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779,584. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

