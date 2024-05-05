LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641,767 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $214,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,843. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.