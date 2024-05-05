LSV Asset Management Has $288.22 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.72% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $288,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 797,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,228,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.