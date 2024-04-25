Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 415.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Accor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 13,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

