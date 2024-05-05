Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 15,941,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.