PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.47

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 97375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.0 %

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.