One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 367.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.31. 79,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

