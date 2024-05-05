50,072 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,859,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.