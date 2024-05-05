Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,782 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.97% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after acquiring an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,181,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

