U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $20.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $782.70. 5,232,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,677. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.60. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.06 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

