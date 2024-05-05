iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $196,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

