Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.14

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 36618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

