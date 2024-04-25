Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.400 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.95. 913,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,395. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.