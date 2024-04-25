iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 828,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 266,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,567. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

