Bailard Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.