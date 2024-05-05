ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.6 %

PJAN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 76,819 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

