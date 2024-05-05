Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.56. 11,883,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

