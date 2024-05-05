Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Increased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VeraBank N.A. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 204,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

