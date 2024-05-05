ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after purchasing an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 333,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:PDEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,304 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

