32,200 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNOV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 4,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

