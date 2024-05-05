Status Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $159.31 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,950.00 or 0.99962751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012653 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,828,218 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,828,217.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03973005 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,704,566.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

