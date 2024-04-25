Community Bank N.A. Sells 76,033 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,033 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,989,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $10,224,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $2,098,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.