Summit Global Investments Invests $719,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 525.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 210.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

