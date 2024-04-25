Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,403. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

