SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 306.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $133.61 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.