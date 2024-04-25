Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 2,092,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,914. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

