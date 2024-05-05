XYO Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $112.23 million and approximately $684,502.10 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.72 or 0.99952239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00827454 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $921,714.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

