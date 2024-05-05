5,540 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $149.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.