Summit Global Investments Invests $685,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,476 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yelp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,635 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,085 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,643 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.99 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

