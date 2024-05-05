Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

