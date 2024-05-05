Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

