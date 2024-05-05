Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

CHUY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Chuy’s by 69.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 53.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

