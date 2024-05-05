Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 329.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.13% of Health Catalyst worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 186,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

