Bailard Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.53. 2,452,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,086. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

