Bailard Inc. Buys 9,600 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,406 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 262,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 250,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 547,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,847. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.