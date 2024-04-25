Raymond James Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.91.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.27. The company had a trading volume of 230,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,812. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

