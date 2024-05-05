Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 122,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 49,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 41,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 104,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

