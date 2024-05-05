WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

