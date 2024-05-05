Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 123 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

AMT traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.74. 3,130,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

