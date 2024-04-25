Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.72. 173,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,856. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

